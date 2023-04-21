Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MCK traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.47. 202,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
