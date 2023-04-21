Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

NYSE MCK traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.47. 202,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.