Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,227 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart Stock Performance

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $77.82. 483,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,317. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.