Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

BATS:POCT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,076 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

