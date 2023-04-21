Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.00. The stock had a trading volume of 919,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.