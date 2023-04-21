Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Rating) were down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 321,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 412,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

(Get Rating)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sulliden Mining Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulliden Mining Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.