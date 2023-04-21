Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.68.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.