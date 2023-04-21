Supreme’s (SUP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on the stock.

Supreme Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON SUP opened at GBX 108 ($1.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65. Supreme has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.10). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.12.

Get Supreme alerts:

About Supreme

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.