Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Sureserve Group Stock Up 37.2 %

Shares of Sureserve Group stock traded up GBX 33.51 ($0.41) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 123.51 ($1.53). 12,158,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,290. The stock has a market cap of £205.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.65. Sureserve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.50 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.