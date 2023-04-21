Swipe Tops 1-Day Volume of $165.61 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001959 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $307.54 million and $165.61 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 561,905,451 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

