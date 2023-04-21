Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.85.

SYM opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

