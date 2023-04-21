Synapse (SYN) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Synapse has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $142.00 million and $9.88 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

