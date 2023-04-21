Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

