Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

