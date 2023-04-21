Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $29.86 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

