Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.40 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

