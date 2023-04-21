Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Karen Stocks Acquires 39,026 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Karen Stocks bought 39,026 shares of Tabcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,367.56 ($27,763.46).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.27%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

