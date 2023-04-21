Takkt (ETR:TTK) Stock Price Down 1%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €14.28 ($15.52) and last traded at €14.32 ($15.57). 7,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.46 ($15.72).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on Takkt in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $940.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

