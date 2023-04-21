Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

TALO stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Talos Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 881,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 737,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

