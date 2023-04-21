Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $14.38. Talos Energy shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 146,579 shares.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after buying an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,839,000 after purchasing an additional 358,598 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,680,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 439,851 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.