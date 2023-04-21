TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Down 0.4%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,210 ($27.35) and last traded at GBX 2,220 ($27.47). 61,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 64,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,230 ($27.60).

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,329.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,198.90.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

