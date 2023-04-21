TD Securities Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $9.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $107,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,681 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $24,637,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $22,963,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Stories

