Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$61.70.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.32. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.