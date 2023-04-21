Telcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $125.39 million and $1.24 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

