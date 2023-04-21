Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.47. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 272,606 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Telecom Argentina Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 791.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 567,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.