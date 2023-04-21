Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEOGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.47. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 272,606 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 791.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 567,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

See Also

