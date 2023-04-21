Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.09

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.
About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme
Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. It operates through the Media and Newen Studios segments. The Media segment is involved in the group’s TV channels, online content distribution and special-interest web communities, content creation and audience-buying via special-interest online content and brand development, developing and showcasing talent via multi-channel networks (MCNs), and subsidiaries that produce and acquire audiovisual rights for the group’s TV channels in line with French broadcasting industry regulations.
