Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $44.86 Average PT from Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 11.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 157.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 56.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris



Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

