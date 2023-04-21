Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

