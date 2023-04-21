Tenset (10SET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $415,855.10

Tenset (10SET) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Tenset has a market capitalization of $116.92 million and $415,855.10 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tenset has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,430,648 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

