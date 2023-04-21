Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.75. 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 22,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Teranga Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

