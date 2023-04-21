Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $633.89 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Terra Classic has a market cap of $633.89 million and approximately $51.81 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004468 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004407 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,029,144,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,291,197,965 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

