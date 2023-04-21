TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Reaches $11.40 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $205.46 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00063379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,387,018 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,209,012 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

