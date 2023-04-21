Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $516.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

