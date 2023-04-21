Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $192.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $516.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

