Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $516.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.15. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.