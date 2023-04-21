Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $257.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.89.

Tesla Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $516.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

