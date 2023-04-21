TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.07. 702,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,476,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

