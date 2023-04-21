The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.12. 1,449,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,004. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.15 and a 200-day moving average of $300.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Cigna Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cigna Group (CI)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.