The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.12. 1,449,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,004. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.15 and a 200-day moving average of $300.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

