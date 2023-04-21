The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. 5,663,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,144,438. The company has a market cap of $277.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

