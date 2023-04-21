The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,131,656. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

