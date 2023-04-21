The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.22. 821,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,201. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.97 and its 200 day moving average is $346.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.