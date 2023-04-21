The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Raised by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.12. The stock had a trading volume of 334,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $262.64.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.94.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,371. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

