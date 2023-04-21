The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.