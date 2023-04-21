The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 1,350,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.