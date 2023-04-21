The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $25,165.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

