The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $974.76

Shares of The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 974.76 ($12.06) and traded as high as GBX 976 ($12.08). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 964 ($11.93), with a volume of 160,345 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 973.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 979.55.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

