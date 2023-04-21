The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $134.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.2 %

PNC stock opened at $125.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

