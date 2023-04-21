The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

St. Joe Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in St. Joe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in St. Joe by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in St. Joe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

JOE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 81,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,126. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.28. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.