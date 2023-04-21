The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Insider Activity at St. Joe
In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe
St. Joe Stock Performance
JOE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 81,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,126. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.28. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 33.06%.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St. Joe (JOE)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.