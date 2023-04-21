The Toro Company Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toro in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Toro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Toro alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Toro Stock Down 0.1 %

TTC stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.