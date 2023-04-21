The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Reduced by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

