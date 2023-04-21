Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 11,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 68,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Theriva Biologics Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Theriva Biologics news, CEO Steven A. Shallcross bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $71,250 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

